Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

ONCY stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $123.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.72.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 51.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

