Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Barrick Gold Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.
Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.73 billion.
TSE:ABX opened at C$24.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$42.88 billion and a PE ratio of 13.74. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$22.30 and a twelve month high of C$38.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.19.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.95%.
About Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.
