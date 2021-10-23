Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EVLO. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evelo Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.92.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.49. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 33.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 260,818.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 70,421 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 212.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 84,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

