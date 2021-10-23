Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $80.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.43. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 82.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,941,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after acquiring an additional 703,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 184.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,042,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,672,000 after acquiring an additional 676,459 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

