Summit Materials, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Summit Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

SUM has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

SUM opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.29. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,193,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,566,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,979,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,288 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

