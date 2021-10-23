Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.33.

Shares of MLM opened at $381.33 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $239.70 and a 52 week high of $391.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $366.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

