Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Barrick Gold Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.73 billion.

ABX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.53.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$24.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$22.30 and a 52-week high of C$38.76. The company has a market cap of C$42.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.288 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.95%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

