Brokers Set Expectations for Surgery Partners, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Surgery Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SGRY. TheStreet downgraded Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

SGRY stock opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 3.15. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $51.78.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bain Capital Investors LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,608,925 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 38.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 859,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Surgery Partners by 1,663.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after purchasing an additional 429,047 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

