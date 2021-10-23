Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to Buy

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $101.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on CATC. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.50 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of CATC stock opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.97. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

