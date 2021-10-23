Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PEG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

PEG stock opened at $63.84 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.99.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,897 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,119 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,676 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,527,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,564,000 after purchasing an additional 974,470 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,421. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.