Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $10.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $21.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REGN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $692.41.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $572.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $624.74 and a 200-day moving average of $563.59. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total transaction of $577,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,410,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

