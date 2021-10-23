Analysts Issue Forecasts for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PEG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

PEG stock opened at $63.84 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.99.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,421. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,897 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,119 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,676 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,527,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,564,000 after purchasing an additional 974,470 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

