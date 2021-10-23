Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $925.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $15.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 173,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

