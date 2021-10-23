National Bank Financial Comments on Capreit’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capreit in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter.

Get Capreit alerts:

Capreit has a fifty-two week low of C$20.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$2.04. The business had revenue of C$228.86 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.