Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $22.71 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $37.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

