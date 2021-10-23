Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KRUS. William Blair assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The company has a market cap of $430.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.