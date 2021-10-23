TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) versus AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Head to Head Survey

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of TrueCar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of AppLovin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TrueCar and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar 30.84% -3.75% -3.12% AppLovin N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TrueCar and AppLovin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $278.68 million 1.47 $76.54 million ($0.19) -22.47 AppLovin $1.45 billion 24.18 -$125.19 million N/A N/A

TrueCar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AppLovin.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TrueCar and AppLovin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 0 3 3 0 2.50 AppLovin 0 1 12 0 2.92

TrueCar presently has a consensus target price of $5.79, suggesting a potential upside of 35.64%. AppLovin has a consensus target price of $88.25, suggesting a potential downside of 6.37%. Given TrueCar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TrueCar is more favorable than AppLovin.

Summary

AppLovin beats TrueCar on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car. The company was founded by Thomas Taira, James Nguyen, Scott Painter, and Bernard Brenner in February 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

