Head to Head Contrast: SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) & Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and SolarWinds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duck Creek Technologies -6.50% N/A N/A SolarWinds 12.09% 8.35% 4.38%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Duck Creek Technologies and SolarWinds, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duck Creek Technologies 0 2 7 0 2.78 SolarWinds 2 6 3 0 2.09

Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $50.22, indicating a potential upside of 57.04%. SolarWinds has a consensus target price of $29.64, indicating a potential upside of 58.65%. Given SolarWinds’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SolarWinds is more favorable than Duck Creek Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.1% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of SolarWinds shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Duck Creek Technologies has a beta of -0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarWinds has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and SolarWinds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duck Creek Technologies $260.35 million 16.18 -$16.93 million $0.01 3,198.00 SolarWinds $1.02 billion 2.90 $158.48 million $1.60 11.68

SolarWinds has higher revenue and earnings than Duck Creek Technologies. SolarWinds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duck Creek Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SolarWinds beats Duck Creek Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. The company also provides Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver accurate quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate rapid analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, it offers Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates critical financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business. The company serves insurance carriers and leaders. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

