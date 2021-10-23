Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to report sales of $69.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.37 million and the highest is $69.69 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $61.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year sales of $274.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.25 million to $275.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $302.83 million, with estimates ranging from $298.50 million to $306.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,634 shares of company stock worth $709,467 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.13%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

