Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 607.43 ($7.94).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 598.40 ($7.82) on Thursday. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 619.80 ($8.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 584.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 857.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.36.

In other news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.62), for a total transaction of £50,767.64 ($66,328.25). Also, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 77,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32), for a total transaction of £431,603.20 ($563,892.34).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.