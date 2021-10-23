Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D-“

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTH opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Cyclo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,218.88% and a negative return on equity of 132.86%.

In other news, CEO N Scott Fine bought 5,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $31,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,129.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTH. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $149,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics by 350.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 117,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

