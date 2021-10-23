HBT Financial (HBT) to Release Earnings on Monday

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect HBT Financial to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.15 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 31.91%. On average, analysts expect HBT Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HBT stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $484.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.43. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $18.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HBT Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,408 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of HBT Financial worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

