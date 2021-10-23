Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Rating Reiterated by Boenning Scattergood

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EGBN opened at $57.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 54,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 68.5% during the third quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 67,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 27,530 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 11.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.