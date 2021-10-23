TheStreet Lowers Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) from a c+ rating to a d rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Stephens cut Contango Oil & Gas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of MCF opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $887.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $6.94.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 24.31% and a negative net margin of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $83.64 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.