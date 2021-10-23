Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $91.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Popular traded as high as $83.80 and last traded at $83.46, with a volume of 30933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Get Popular alerts:

In related news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $164,583.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 985.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 42,151 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Popular by 1.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Popular by 5.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Popular by 18.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Popular during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average of $75.90.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

About Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.