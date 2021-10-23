Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $91.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Popular traded as high as $83.80 and last traded at $83.46, with a volume of 30933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.42.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.
In related news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $164,583.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average of $75.90.
Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.
About Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)
Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.
