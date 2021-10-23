CQS New City High Yield Fund (LON:NCYF) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 58 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.74), with a volume of 1160036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.40 ($0.74).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. CQS New City High Yield Fund’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 54.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 54.70. The firm has a market cap of £258.53 million and a P/E ratio of 5.98.

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

