SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Trading 4.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $640.00 to $755.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SVB Financial Group traded as high as $746.91 and last traded at $736.62. 1,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 440,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $705.14.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.89.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 27.3% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $3,383,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 48.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,636,000 after purchasing an additional 25,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $609.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $576.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

