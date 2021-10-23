Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $75.11, but opened at $59.71. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Snap shares last traded at $58.32, with a volume of 1,240,312 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNAP. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.01.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $937,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,187,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,185,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,824,671 shares of company stock valued at $290,416,518.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 34.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

