Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exchange Income in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

EIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.10.

Shares of EIF opened at C$43.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.52. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$30.86 and a 52-week high of C$45.75.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$322.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$332.85 million.

Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

