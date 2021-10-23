SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (TSE:SRU)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$193.94 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.