The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €205.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €205.00 ($241.18) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RI. Credit Suisse Group set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €193.00 ($227.06) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €206.83 ($243.33).

Shares of EPA RI opened at €199.45 ($234.65) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €187.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €181.06.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

