SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €135.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on SAP in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €135.25 ($159.12).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €121.28 ($142.68) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a fifty-two week high of €134.34 ($158.05). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €122.80 and its 200 day moving average price is €119.29. The stock has a market cap of $143.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

