Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quebecor in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

