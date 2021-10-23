TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €28.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TEG. Warburg Research set a €29.60 ($34.82) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.62 ($31.32).

Shares of TEG stock opened at €27.05 ($31.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a twelve month high of €29.37 ($34.55). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €26.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.37.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

