Brokers Offer Predictions for Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) – Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cyclerion Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

CYCN has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CYCN opened at $2.74 on Friday. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $118.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,880.97% and a negative return on equity of 108.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 81,367 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 400.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 99,271 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,023 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 53,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 1,202.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 215,300 shares during the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.