Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Allegiant Travel in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

ALGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.45.

Shares of ALGT opened at $183.93 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $119.26 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.48 and its 200 day moving average is $206.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.97 and a beta of 1.77.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.93 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 51.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.