Brokers Set Expectations for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. William Blair also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of CAKE opened at $42.35 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

