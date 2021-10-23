Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$7.00

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.09.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$5.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 10.49. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.54 and a 1 year high of C$6.64.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$257.29 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.61, for a total value of C$224,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,648,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,245,711.08. Also, Senior Officer Raman Randhawa sold 50,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total transaction of C$259,396.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$795,809.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,137,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,613.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.