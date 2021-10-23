Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Given New C$1.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE GTE opened at C$1.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$403.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.55.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$118.72 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gran Tierra Energy will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

