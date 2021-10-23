CIBC Lowers Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$58.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.56.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$55.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$57.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$56.16. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$48.97 and a 1 year high of C$59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.95 billion and a PE ratio of 20.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.9007699 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

