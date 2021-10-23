Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$33.50 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.00.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$24.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$17.24 and a 12-month high of C$29.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.74.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$148.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.7900001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

