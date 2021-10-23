Head-To-Head Review: EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) versus Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lithium Americas and EMX Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas 0 2 7 0 2.78 EMX Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lithium Americas currently has a consensus target price of $22.86, indicating a potential downside of 8.70%. EMX Royalty has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.29%. Given EMX Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EMX Royalty is more favorable than Lithium Americas.

Risk & Volatility

Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMX Royalty has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of Lithium Americas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of EMX Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas and EMX Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas N/A -12.99% -9.19% EMX Royalty -132.02% -13.39% -12.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lithium Americas and EMX Royalty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas $4.84 million 620.59 -$36.23 million ($0.38) -65.89 EMX Royalty $5.37 million 44.87 -$4.48 million N/A N/A

EMX Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas.

Summary

Lithium Americas beats EMX Royalty on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded on 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

