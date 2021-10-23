Head to Head Survey: Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) and U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM)

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) and U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Inotiv and U.S. Stem Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inotiv -6.83% -14.51% -4.46% U.S. Stem Cell -1,244.15% N/A -1,422.60%

43.0% of Inotiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Inotiv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of U.S. Stem Cell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inotiv and U.S. Stem Cell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inotiv 0 0 2 0 3.00 U.S. Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inotiv currently has a consensus target price of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.07%. Given Inotiv’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Inotiv is more favorable than U.S. Stem Cell.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inotiv and U.S. Stem Cell’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inotiv $60.47 million 8.89 -$4.68 million ($0.35) -96.37 U.S. Stem Cell $280,000.00 19.66 -$2.89 million N/A N/A

U.S. Stem Cell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inotiv.

Risk and Volatility

Inotiv has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Stem Cell has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inotiv beats U.S. Stem Cell on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets vivo sampling systems and accessories, physiology monitoring tools, liquid chromatography, and electrochemistry instruments platforms. The company was founded by Peter T. Kissinger in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, IN.

About U.S. Stem Cell

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery, development, and subject to regulatory approval, commercialization of autologous cell therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage. Its product MyoCell, deals with the clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient’s heart with autologous muscle cells, or cells from a patient’s body, for the purpose of improving cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients. The company was founded by Howard J. Leonhardt and Robert D. Lashinski on August 12, 1999 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

