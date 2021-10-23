Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRWSY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.74. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.7612 dividend. This is a positive change from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.84%.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

