TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.21.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

TAC opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.26. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $503.91 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 5.7% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,218 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at $42,953,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TransAlta by 3.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,107,000 after acquiring an additional 145,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,379,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,825,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,125,000 after buying an additional 149,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

