Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDNS opened at $166.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $105.93 and a one year high of $168.61.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.91.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $162,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,682 shares of company stock valued at $28,479,664 over the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

