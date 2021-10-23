Independent Bank Group (IBTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.30 million. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 27.93%.

In related news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,947.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Independent Bank Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Independent Bank Group worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

