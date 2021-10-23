Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $86.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average of $85.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $99.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 72.54%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $495,455.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $427,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,627,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,834 shares of company stock worth $5,035,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of Hawaii stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Bank of Hawaii worth $9,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

