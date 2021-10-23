Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $315.91 and last traded at $315.84, with a volume of 703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $313.18.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.74.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 170,613 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

