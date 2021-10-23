ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Down 5.3% on Insider Selling

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s share price traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.77. 1,443,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 33,863,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Specifically, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $33,552.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 73,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,086.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 12,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $87,420.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,308,173 shares of company stock worth $8,551,265 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

WISH has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 26.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.